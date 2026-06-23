EU is Kazakhstan's largest trade and investment partner - Tokayev

Tokayev noted that Kazakhstan-EU relations, built on mutual trust and respect, have acquired a truly strategic character.

"I came to Brussels with a clear goal: to deepen our multifaceted cooperation in all areas of mutual interest. The important agreements and memoranda signed today are vivid evidence of our commitment to further strengthening cooperation. I am confident that the results of today's negotiations will open a new chapter in the Kazakh-European interaction," the Kazakh President stated.

He underlined that Kazakhstan and the EU maintain regular political dialogue at the highest level, recalling that Kazakhstan was the first country in the region to sign and ratify the Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement with the EU.

Special attention was given to the development of trade, economic and investment ties.

"Today, the EU is Kazakhstan's largest trade and investment partner. European companies are already widely represented in various sectors of our economy. Their success demonstrates the trust of European business in Kazakhstan. We are proud to be a reliable partner of the EU in Central Asia and remain committed to maintaining a stable and attractive investment climate for European investors," the President stressed.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had arrived at the Europa building for negotiations with the EU leaders.