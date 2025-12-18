Tokyo’s landmark building lit up in colors of Kazakhstan’s flag

To note, on December 17, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Japan for an official visit.

Earlier, President Tokayev and Emperor Naruhito held talks, during which he emphasized that the Land of the Rising Sun had long inspired the people of Kazakhstan with its discipline and resilience.

Qazinform News Agency reported Emperor Naruhito of Japan held an official reception in honor of President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

Later, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited Meiji Jingu Shrine, the largest Shinto shrine in Tokyo, met the citizens of Kazakhstan currently studying or working in Japan, as well as held a meeting with the members of the Japanese Parliamentary League of Friendship with Kazakhstan led by Toshiaki Endo.

Qazinform News Agency correspondent explored what connects Kazakhstan with the Land of the Rising Sun and which new areas could take the partnership between Astana and Tokyo to a new level.

In an exclusive interview with Qazinform News Agency, Japan’s Ambassador to Kazakhstan, Yasumasa Iijima, speaks about the future of bilateral cooperation, the development of the Middle Corridor, business initiatives, environmental challenges in the Caspian region, and joint efforts on nuclear disarmament.