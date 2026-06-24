Tokayev: We are creating a safe and sustainable transport artery between Europe and Asia

“Above all, we offer trust and long-term commitment to shared success. On our part, we expect more active participation of European partners in implementing high-yield investment projects. We also welcome the strengthening role of European financial institutions in supporting Kazakhstan’s sustainable economic development and initiatives to enhance regional connectivity. In this regard, I highly value the active contribution of the European Investment Bank and I am pleased that Vice President Mora is present here today. I would also like to thank Commissioner Šefčovič for his leadership in strengthening our economic dialogue and advancing Kazakhstan’s ambitious trade agenda with the European Union. In addition, I express my sincere gratitude to Special Representative Stiprais for his tireless efforts to develop cooperation between the European Union and Central Asia,” said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

In conclusion, he noted that today’s discussions confirmed the shared vision of strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and the European Union.

“Gradually, we are aligning the integration of our Middle Corridor with the EU’s Global Gateway strategy, creating a safe and sustainable transport artery between Europe and Asia. We are ready to be your reliable partner, offering a pragmatic formula of access to vital minerals and energy resources in exchange for advanced European investment and technology. Our doors are open for long-term integration across a wide range of sectors: from high-tech agribusiness to innovative developments in artificial intelligence and reliable financing through the AIFC. My Government will carefully review all your commercial proposals to ensure the swift and successful implementation of important initiatives,” the President summarized.

EU Special Representative for Central Asia Eduards Stiprais, European Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security Maroš Šefčovič, Vice President of the European Investment Bank Marek Mora, Sarens Group President Ludo Sarens, Roca Group CEO Alberto Magrans, Dewulf Group CEO Hendrik Decramer, Polpharma Group Supervisory Board Chairman Jerzy Starak, Airbus SE President for the European Region Johan Pelissier, Damen Shipyards Group Co-owner and Board Member Rose Damen, LOT Polish Airlines CEO Michał Fijoł., Bureau Veritas Executive Vice-President for Europe Vincent Bourdil, Managing Director for the East Mediterranean Area at A.P. Moller - Maersk Sedef Ayhan, Cargolux Executive Vice President for Commercial Planning Pierandrea Galli, and Maire Tecnimont CEO Alessandro Bernini addressed the roundtable meeting.

As it was reported, on Monday, June 22, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Brussels on an official visit.

The Head of State met with citizens of Kazakhstan currently studying or working in Belgium.

Ahead of talks with EU leaders, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held an informal meeting with European Council President António Costa.

On Tuesday, the Head of State had a meeting with Prime Minister of Belgium Bart de Wever.

During the talks with EU leaders António Costa and Ursula von der Leyen at the Europa building in Brussels, President Tokayev emphasized that relations between Kazakhstan and the European Union have reached their highest level in the history of bilateral cooperation.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev placed special emphasis on strengthening transport and logistics ties.

The President of the European Council noted that Kazakhstan's geographical location, unique history and culture make the country a bridge between Europe and Asia.

Following the talks in Brussels, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, European Council President António Costa, and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen adopted a joint statement.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also addressed the "Kazakhstan-EU" roundtable meeting in Brussels held with the participation of the representatives of business community of EU member states. He announced that during his current official visit to Brussels, commercial agreements worth more than $12 billion are will be signed.

The President also stated Kazakhstan’s readiness to serve as a reliable partner for Europe in the field of critical minerals.