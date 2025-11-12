Tokayev says Kazakhstan and Russia are reliable, time-tested strategic partners, allies

Our countries share a common history, a common memory, and common values. The friendship between our peoples is destined by fate itself. Thanks to constructive and trust-based dialogue at all levels, Kazakh-Russian cooperation is gaining new substance. Our longest border in the world has become a vivid symbol of the eternal friendship and unbreakable good-neighborly relations between our peoples. Taking this opportunity, I express my sincere gratitude to the President of Russia for his consistent attention and support for the Forum’s activities, as well as for strengthening our mutual cooperation across all areas. I am assured that through our joint efforts we will achieve all our shared goals, said the Kazakh President.

Presidents Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Vladimir Putin signed the Declaration on the Transition of Interstate Relations between Kazakhstan and Russia to the level of a comprehensive strategic partnership and alliance following talks on Wednesday in Moscow.

The heads of state also witnessed an exchange of the intergovernmental and interdepartmental documents.

The Kazakh President's state visit to the Russian Federation takes place on November 11-12.

It should be recalled that Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Moscow on a state visit at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin. The welcoming ceremony started in the air, with fighter jets and helicopters escorting the presidential aircraft as a mark of special respect, and continued at Moscow’s Vnukovo Airport with a military band and honor guard.

The Kazakh and Russian Presidents held informal talks on bilateral relations. Later, Vladimir Putin hosted a dinner with Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan laid flowers at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in the Alexander Garden in Moscow. Additionally, he met with Valentina Matviyenko, Speaker of the Russian Federation Council.