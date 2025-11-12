State reception for Kazakh President held at Kremlin’s historic Palace of Facets

In his speech, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized that the shared history of Kazakhstan and Russia proves the strength of unity better than any words.

"In the years of hardship, we stood side-by-side, supporting each other. Together we endured the challenges. Together we achieved the Great Victory, the one we nowadays continue to carefully and sacredly preserve in our hearts. The wisdom of many centuries holds the Kazakh adage 'Qūdai qosqan körşı' translated as 'A God-given neighbor,' which Russia is for Kazakhstan," the Head of State said.

As previously reported, the Kazakh President's state visit to the Russian Federation takes place on November 11-12.

It should be recalled that Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Moscow on a state visit at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin. The welcoming ceremony started in the air, with fighter jets and helicopters escorting the presidential aircraft as a mark of special respect, and continued at Moscow’s Vnukovo Airport with a military band and honor guard.

The Kazakh and Russian Presidents held informal talks on bilateral relations. Later, Vladimir Putin hosted a dinner with Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan laid flowers at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in the Alexander Garden in Moscow. Additionally, he met with Valentina Matviyenko, Speaker of the Russian Federation Council.

Kazakhstan and Russia signed documents to grow relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership. Furthermore, Presidents Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Vladimir Putin signed the Declaration on the Transition of Interstate Relations between Kazakhstan and Russia to the level of a comprehensive strategic partnership and alliance following talks on Wednesday in Moscow.