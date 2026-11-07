President Tokayev says Kazakhstan has no unresolved or unresolvable issues with Tajikistan

In his remarks, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev reiterated the positive momentum in the development of bilateral cooperation, highlighting President Emomali Rahmon’s personal contribution to strengthening the Kazakh-Tajik relations in the spirit of strategic partnership and alliance.

“Today’s visit is deeply symbolic, as it takes place in the year when our countries are celebrating the 35th anniversary of their independence. In the years since gaining sovereignty, both Kazakhstan and Tajikistan have come a long way, marked by truly remarkable achievements. Under your authoritative leadership, Tajikistan has made tremendous progress in strengthening its statehood, advancing its socio-economic development and raising its international standing. Your country plays an important role in ensuring stability and security in Central Asia. All the achievements of modern Tajikistan are rightly associated with your name and your wise, constructive policies, underpinned by the firm support of the people. Kazakhstan has great respect for your strategic course aimed at building a strong and prosperous state amid today’s complex geopolitical realities,” the President said.

As the Head of State stressed, there are no unresolved or unresolvable issues between Kazakhstan and Tajikistan, only progress in mutual cooperation. He also stated that he had presented the new Order of Khoja Ahmed Yassawi to the President of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon.

“This order holds special significance as a symbol of recognition of the President of Tajikistan’s outstanding contributions to education, science, culture and international affairs. Khoja Ahmed Yassawi is a figure of global stature, as it was he who brought knowledge founded on the principles of enlightenment, humanism and progress to our region. Thanks to Khoja Ahmed Yassawi, we became who we are to this day. His teachings influenced the evolution of the mentality, ethnic code and worldview of the Kazakh people. I therefore instructed that the essence of the great Khoja Ahmed Yassawi’s teachings be explained throughout the country, starting in the upper grades of school, as well as in universities, the armed forces, law enforcement agencies and all institutions. This is not a temporary campaign, but a major ideological undertaking. It is not about blind veneration, but about a deep understanding of the scientific, literary and philosophical thought of the great humanist Khoja Ahmed Yassawi. That is precisely why I established this high award, and precisely why I presented it today to our esteemed guest, President Emomali Rahmon,” Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan and Tajikistan signed a joint statement outlining priorities for expanding bilateral ties.

It was reported that Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had presented his Tajik counterpart President Emomali Rahmon with the Order of Khoja Ahmed Yassawi. During the awarding ceremony, Tokayev praised Rahmon’s role in strengthening Kazakhstan-Tajikistan relations.

Both countries had pledged to further strengthen strategic partnership. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev spoke highly of the level of development of Kazakh-Tajik relations, which are showing positive momentum across the board. On his part, the Tajik President highlighted strong ties with Kazakhstan and called for deeper cooperation.

An official welcoming ceremony for Tajik President Emomali Rahmon took place at the Akorda Presidential Palace in Astana.

It is worth noting that Rahmon is visiting Kazakhstan on an official visit at the invitation of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. The two leaders are expected to discuss further strengthening strategic partnership and allied relations between the countries.