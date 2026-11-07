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    Kazakhstan and Tajikistan sign joint statement outlining priorities for expanding bilateral ties

    14:53, 7 November 2026

    A joint statement outlining the key priorities for further cooperation between Kazakhstan and Tajikistan was adopted by Presidents Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Emomali Rahmon following their talks in Astana, Qazinform News Agency cites Akorda.

    Kazakhstan and Tajikistan sign joint statement outlining priorities for expanding bilateral ties
    Photo credit: Akorda

    Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had presented his Tajik counterpart President Emomali Rahmon with the Order of Khoja Ahmed Yassawi. During the awarding ceremony, Tokayev praised Rahmon’s role in strengthening Kazakhstan-Tajikistan relations. 

    It was reported that Kazakhstan and Tajikistan had pledged to further strengthen strategic partnership. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev spoke highly of the level of development of Kazakh-Tajik relations, which are showing positive momentum across the board. On his part, the Tajik President highlighted strong ties with Kazakhstan and called for deeper cooperation.

    An official welcoming ceremony for Tajik President Emomali Rahmon took place at the Akorda Presidential Palace in Astana.

    It is worth noting that Rahmon is visiting Kazakhstan on an official visit at the invitation of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. The two leaders are expected to discuss further strengthening strategic partnership and allied relations between the countries.

    President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Kazakhstan and Tajikistan Akorda Presidential Residence Central Asia Politics
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