Tokayev praises Rahmon’s role in strengthening Kazakhstan-Tajikistan relations

Addressing Emomali Rahmon, the President of Kazakhstan stated that his name holds a special place in the modern history of Tajikistan.

An immense historical responsibility fell to you – to lead the country during a difficult period, a challenging, one might say, dramatic period, and to guide Tajikistan along the path of peace, unity and constructive endeavor. Under your strong and wise leadership, Tajikistan has consolidated its statehood, ensured social harmony and is confidently pursuing a course of steady progress. That is why the Tajik people call you their national leader and pay tribute to your historic service to the Motherland. In Kazakhstan, too, you are regarded as an outstanding statesman whose contributions to your own people and to the peoples of Central Asia can hardly be overstated. You have consistently devoted great attention to strengthening spiritual foundations and preserving historical memory and national cultural heritage. Your initiatives to promote the history and culture of the Tajik people and the works of outstanding thinkers and poets deserve the highest respect, the Head of State emphasized.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev particularly highlighted President Emomali Rahmon’s exceptional role in deepening the multifaceted ties between Kazakhstan and Tajikistan.

Your personal contribution to strengthening stability and security in Central Asia is invaluable. Your recognized authority, extensive experience in state affairs and consistent commitment to the ideals of peace and cooperation help strengthen mutual understanding and trust in our region. In recognition of your outstanding services in preserving spiritual and cultural values, strengthening peace and stability, as well as your contribution to developing friendship and allied relations between Kazakhstan and Tajikistan, I have decided to award you the Order of Khoja Ahmed Yassawi. This high award embodies the sincere respect of the people of Kazakhstan for you personally and for the entire fraternal Tajik people. I am confident that today’s ceremony will become another vivid symbol of the unbreakable friendship between our countries, the President of Kazakhstan said.

For his part, the leader of Tajikistan thanked the Head of State for the high state award of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

I consider this award further confirmation of the high level of mutual respect and trust between our states. I regard it, above all, as recognition of the contribution of the entire people of Tajikistan to consistently strengthening relations of friendship and cooperation with fraternal Kazakhstan. It is gratifying that relations between our countries today are developing steadily across all key areas of interstate ties. I am confident that our allied relations and strategic partnership will continue to strengthen for the benefit of the peoples of both countries, said Emomali Rahmon.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had presented his Tajik counterpart President Emomali Rahmon with the Order of Khoja Ahmed Yassawi.

It was reported that Kazakhstan and Tajikistan had pledged to further strengthen strategic partnership. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev spoke highly of the level of development of Kazakh-Tajik relations, which are showing positive momentum across the board. On his part, the Tajik President highlighted strong ties with Kazakhstan and called for deeper cooperation.

An official welcoming ceremony for Tajik President Emomali Rahmon took place at the Akorda Presidential Palace in Astana.

It is worth noting that Rahmon is visiting Kazakhstan on an official visit at the invitation of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. The two leaders are expected to discuss further strengthening strategic partnership and allied relations between the countries.