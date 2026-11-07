Tajik President highlights strong ties with Kazakhstan and calls for deeper cooperation

During the talks with Kazakh leader Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in Astana, the President of Tajikistan noted that cooperation between the two countries is developing dynamically across all key areas. He said that Kazakhstan is among Tajikistan’s leading trade and economic partners.

Over the first nine months of this year, trade turnover between our countries exceeded 1 billion US dollars. This is almost 26% more than in the same period last year. Investment cooperation is developing steadily. Today, more than 130 enterprises with Kazakh capital are registered in Tajikistan. More than 580 enterprises with Tajik participation operate in Kazakhstan, including 500 wholly owned by Tajik investors. This is a very good, positive sign. Cultural and humanitarian ties continue to show positive momentum. Cultural, educational and academic exchanges take place on a regular basis. Our shared task today is to bring new practical results to our strategic partnership and allied relations. It is important to ensure the consistent implementation of the agreements reached at the highest level. I am convinced that today’s talks will enable us to identify concrete steps to further develop the full range of our cooperation, stated Emomali Rahmon.

Particular attention was paid to further expanding trade and economic ties and cooperation in transport and logistics, energy, agriculture, water resources, industry and digitalization.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan and Tajikistan pledged to further strengthen strategic partnership. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev spoke highly of the level of development of Kazakh-Tajik relations, which are showing positive momentum across the board.

An official welcoming ceremony for Tajik President Emomali Rahmon took place at the Akorda Presidential Palace in Astana.

It is worth noting that Rahmon is visiting Kazakhstan on an official visit at the invitation of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. The two leaders are expected to discuss further strengthening strategic partnership and allied relations between the countries.