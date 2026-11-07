Tajik President Emomali Rahmon arrives at Akorda

A formation of helicopters from Kazakhstan’s Air Defense Forces performed a ceremonial flyover in honor of the visiting president, carrying the national flags of Kazakhstan and Tajikistan.

An honor guard lined up in the ceremonial hall, where Tokayev and Rahmon introduced members of their respective official delegations.

The commander of the honor guard then delivered a formal report, followed by the performance of the national anthems of Kazakhstan and Tajikistan by the Presidential Orchestra.

The two presidents subsequently walked along the red carpet to the State Flag of Kazakhstan before proceeding to hold talks in a restricted format.

It is worth noting that Rahmon is visiting Kazakhstan on an official visit at the invitation of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. The two leaders are expected to discuss further strengthening strategic partnership and allied relations between the countries.