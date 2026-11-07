Tokayev awards Tajikistan's Emomali Rahmon Order of Khoja Ahmed Yassawi

In his remarks, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted that today’s solemn ceremony carries deep meaning and special symbolism. He said that the Kazakh and Tajik peoples share centuries-old bonds of friendship, spiritual affinity and a common historical destiny.

Our region has given the world a constellation of outstanding thinkers, scholars, poets and enlighteners whose legacy has extended far beyond individual countries and peoples. One of the most prominent figures of the brilliant era of the Islamic Renaissance is Khoja Ahmed Yassawi. The name of this great poet and enlightener holds particular significance for us, Kazakhs, and is, in essence, sacred in our historical memory. At the same time, the legacy of Khoja Ahmed Yassawi belongs to all civilization and, of course, to the peoples of Central Asia, where shared spiritual traditions have taken shape and developed over centuries, said the President of Kazakhstan.

The Head of State emphasized that the teachings of the great philosopher and thinker are permeated with ideas of morality, justice, compassion and humanism.

These teachings have, in fact, shaped our worldview, mentality and way of life. For many centuries, they have united people and strengthened their faith in goodness and constructive endeavor. Yassawi’s views were ahead of their time and therefore continue to serve as a kind of moral compass, pointing the way towards a righteous life, he said.

Referring to Kazakhstan’s ongoing reforms and comprehensive transformation, the Head of State highlighted the importance of fostering a new social ethic

The formation of a new social ethic holds a special place in this multifaceted work. High moral values, including justice, diligence, integrity and patriotism, which lie at the heart of Khoja Ahmed Yassawi’s teachings, are becoming an integral part of our country’s public consciousness. Attaching exceptional importance to Yassawi’s legacy, I proposed establishing a new state award in honor of the great scholar, philosopher, enlightener and mentor, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev remarked.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan and Tajikistan pledged to further strengthen strategic partnership. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev spoke highly of the level of development of Kazakh-Tajik relations, which are showing positive momentum across the board. On his part, the Tajik President highlighted strong ties with Kazakhstan and called for deeper cooperation.

An official welcoming ceremony for Tajik President Emomali Rahmon took place at the Akorda Presidential Palace in Astana.

It is worth noting that Rahmon is visiting Kazakhstan on an official visit at the invitation of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. The two leaders are expected to discuss further strengthening strategic partnership and allied relations between the countries.