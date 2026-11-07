Tokayev says Kazakhstan remains among Tajikistan’s top three trading partners

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev spoke highly of the level of development of Kazakh-Tajik relations, which are showing positive momentum across the board.

I must note that the governments of our countries are working actively to fully implement all the agreements reached. Thanks to the measures taken, the range of goods is expanding and supplies of various products are increasing. Rail freight transport for exports and imports is growing. Business contacts have intensified. Commercial agreements reached following business forums and dedicated trade missions are being systematically implemented. Against this backdrop, our annual trade turnover consistently exceeds 1 billion US dollars, enabling Kazakhstan to maintain its position among Tajikistan’s three largest trading partners, the Head of State stated.

According to the President, cultural and humanitarian contacts between the two countries are also steadily expanding.

Reciprocal Days of Culture are being held, and monuments to prominent figures are being unveiled. A bust of Abai has been unveiled in Dushanbe and a bust of Ibn Sina in Astana. Cooperation in education and youth policy is also at a high level. Forums bringing together young people, scientists and intellectuals are taking place. We therefore have every reason to take pride and rejoice in the results achieved in our cooperation. Today, we are to take part in a very important event – the opening of the new building of the Embassy of Tajikistan in Astana. Well, of course, it is actually not just one building, but a complex of buildings. All of this is impressive and shows that Tajikistan will be represented in our country, one might say, on a permanent basis. This is, of course, a most fitting reflection of our fraternal relations, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan and Tajikistan pledged to further strengthen strategic partnership. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev officially welcomed Tajik President Emomali Rahmon at the Akorda Presidential Palace in Astana.

It is worth noting that Rahmon is visiting Kazakhstan on an official visit at the invitation of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. The two leaders are expected to discuss further strengthening strategic partnership and allied relations between the countries.