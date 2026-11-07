Kazakhstan and Tajikistan pledge to further strengthen strategic partnership

Welcoming Rahmon, Tokayev described his visit as a reflection of the close friendship and mutual respect between the two nations.

The Kazakhstani leader said the countries had established strong strategic ties and an alliance, adding that both sides were focused on expanding cooperation and implementing mutually beneficial projects.

Today, we can rightfully speak of a strategic partnership and alliance between our two brotherly states. There are no problems in our cooperation. There are issues that require consideration and resolution in order to further advance our multifaceted cooperation. We are looking ahead, focusing on creating new opportunities, implementing mutually beneficial projects and fulfilling the agreements reached, stated Tokayev.

He also emphasized the Kazakhstani people’s deep respect for Tajikistan, highlighting the country’s rich history, distinctive culture and spiritual heritage.

The Kazakhstani people have sincere respect and special warmth for the Tajik people, an ancient nation with an exceptionally rich history, a distinctive culture and a great spiritual heritage. Thanks to your wise and far-sighted policy, Tajikistan is achieving impressive progress across many areas of development and consistently implementing large-scale reforms. The results of these transformations are reflected in sustained economic growth and improved public well-being, said the President of Kazakhstan.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had officially welcomed Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon at the Akorda Presidential Palace in Astana.