President Tokayev cites Abai to underline Kazakhstan-Russia education bridge

President Tokayev stressed that strengthening the human resources potential of the nuclear industry is of paramount importance for Kazakhstan, given the planned construction of its first nuclear power plant (NPP).

"Kazakhstan has started construction of its first nuclear power plant with the participation of an international consortium led by Rosatom. The success of this technological project depends entirely on highly qualified specialists. Over 6,000 workers and more than 3,000 mid-level specialists will be involved during the NPP construction phase. Meanwhile, highly specialized professionals will be in high demand. Therefore, strengthening the human resources potential of the nuclear industry is a top priority for Kazakhstan We are prioritizing cooperation with Russian universities in resolving this matter. The opening of a branch of the National Research Nuclear University MEPhI at Al-Farabi Kazakh National University is a clear testament to this," said the Head of State.

As Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted, Russian universities are the main partners for the majority of Kazakh universities.

"The great Abai said: 'Russian science, culture is the key to world treasures. Everything else will come easily to the one who holds this key.' These words remain relevant today. Russian universities and Russian science are, in many respects, at the vanguard of global scientific and educational progress. Universities of Russia serve as the main partners for the majority of Kazakh universities, and we will support this positive trend. A total of 1,453 agreements have been concluded between the higher educational institutions of the two countries, covering double diploma programs and joint scientific and educational projects. Educating about 4,000 students, nine Russian university branches successfully operate in Kazakhstan. Special note should be made of the Lomonosov MSU branch, which was opened back in 2001 with the direct participation of you, esteemed Vladimir Vladimirovich [Putin]. The MGIMO University branch in Astana has also started its operations. The opening of the first branch of a Kazakh university in Russia has become a great event for us. The Al-Farabi KazNU branch has been successfully operating for a year at Dostoevsky Omsk State University.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev outlined a massive transformation of the technical and vocational education system aimed at systematic training of a new generation of professionals.

"The goal is to transform our colleges into centers of advanced competencies, where theory is organically combined with practice, and education with production. Therefore, we are actively developing dual training. Currently, more than 100,000 students are undergoing internships at 18,000 enterprises. More than 4,000 companies have taken patronage over 600 colleges, providing industrial internship placements, mentorships, and essential equipment upgrades. A project providing free technical and vocational education is under implementation, alongside the introduction of a targeted training mechanism that includes guaranteed employment. Alongside this, career guidance work is being conducted to ensure that young people perceive college education as the first conscious step toward mastering a genuinely in-demand profession. We are paying special attention to raising the social status and qualifications of educators.\ As part of the internationalization of technical and vocational education, we are introducing international standards, attracting foreign managers. Besides, academic mobility is developing. Over 60 colleges in Kazakhstan have established partnerships with institutions in 30 countries. Of those, nine are actively cooperating with Russian colleges and enterprises," the Head of State highlighted.

As previously reported, the Kazakh President's state visit to the Russian Federation takes place on November 11-12.

It should be recalled that Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Moscow on a state visit at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin. The welcoming ceremony started in the air, with fighter jets and helicopters escorting the presidential aircraft as a mark of special respect, and continued at Moscow’s Vnukovo Airport with a military band and honor guard.

The Kazakh and Russian Presidents held informal talks on bilateral relations. Later, Vladimir Putin hosted a dinner with Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan laid flowers at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in the Alexander Garden in Moscow. Additionally, he met with Valentina Matviyenko, Speaker of the Russian Federation Council.