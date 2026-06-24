President highlights MSC’s contribution to developing transport routes through Kazakhstan

At a meeting with MSC management, prospects for mutually beneficial cooperation in the fields of transport and logistics were discussed.

Particular attention was paid to increasing the level of containerization, which will significantly increase cargo turnover.

The President highly praised the presence of one of the world’s leading container shipping companies in the Kazakhstan market, noting that the development of the Middle Corridor is currently a strategic priority for our country.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev informed Eduard Sigrist of practical measures to enhance the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route’s (TITR) potential.

In particular, a unified long-term tariff model is being developed in collaboration with Azerbaijan and Georgia, and key infrastructure initiatives are underway, including expanding the Caspian Sea cargo vessel fleet, joint dredging work with Azerbaijan, and modernizing the Kuryk port.

In this context, the Head of State welcomed MSC’s interest in investing in port infrastructure on the Caspian coast, emphasizing that such projects will significantly enhance the route’s competitiveness and contribute to growing freight volumes between Asia and Europe.

In turn, the Senior Vice President of MSC shared the company’s long-term investment plans with the President, which include investments in logistics terminals, railway assets, port infrastructure and maritime services, and air cargo transportation in the Republic of Kazakhstan.



As it was reported, on Monday, June 22, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Brussels on an official visit.

The Head of State met with citizens of Kazakhstan currently studying or working in Belgium.

Ahead of talks with EU leaders, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held an informal meeting with European Council President António Costa.

On Tuesday, the Head of State had a meeting with Prime Minister of Belgium Bart de Wever.

During the talks with EU leaders António Costa and Ursula von der Leyen at the Europa building in Brussels, President Tokayev emphasized that relations between Kazakhstan and the European Union have reached their highest level in the history of bilateral cooperation.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev placed special emphasis on strengthening transport and logistics ties.

The President of the European Council noted that Kazakhstan's geographical location, unique history and culture make the country a bridge between Europe and Asia.

Following the talks in Brussels, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, European Council President António Costa, and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen adopted a joint statement.

Earlier, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had met with Tony Blair, Executive Chairman of the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change and Philippe Pascal, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Groupe ADP.