President Tokayev meets Tony Blair, Executive Chairman of Institute for Global Change

During the meeting, the sides discussed the implementation of large-scale reforms underway in Kazakhstan, as well as the key directions of the country’s political and socio-economic modernisation.

The President outlined ongoing transformations to further develop state institutions, improve governance efficiency, and enhance citizens’ quality of life.

Photo credit: Akorda

Earlier, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev addressed the "Kazakhstan-EU" roundtable meeting in Brussels, held with the participation of representatives of the business communities of EU member states. In his remarks, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighted that relations between Kazakhstan and the EU have acquired a truly strategic character.

During the talks with EU leaders António Costa and Ursula von der Leyen at the Europa building in Brussels, President Tokayev emphasized that relations between Kazakhstan and the European Union have reached their highest level in the history of bilateral cooperation.