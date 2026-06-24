Aviation and logistics: Tokayev discusses cooperation with Groupe ADP

The sides discussed long-term development prospects of Almaty Airport.

The President emphasized that the development of aviation hubs is one of the strategic priorities in the transport and logistics sector.

According to the Head of State, Groupe ADP’s involvement in managing Almaty Airport infrastructure could serve as a strong example of a successful partnership.

President noted that the company had effectively implemented a number of important projects, including the construction of a new international terminal, which has upgraded infrastructure and increased passenger capacity to 14 million passengers per year.

Philippe Pascal reported on the progress of the long-term master plan for the development of Almaty Airport. The implementation of the investment program through 2050 is expected to increase the airport’s capacity to 55 million passengers annually.

The meeting also discussed prospects for advancing new joint projects, including the development of regional airports.

The Chief Executive Officer of Groupe ADP noted that the government is creating an optimal regulatory framework for the operation of aviation infrastructure.

In turn, the Head of State expressed confidence that the Agreement between the Government of Kazakhstan and the European Union on certain aspects of air transport, signed during the visit to Brussels, will become an important step in the sector’s development.

Groupe ADP is one of the world’s leading companies in airport infrastructure management. The group operates major airports in Paris and is present in more than 20 countries through subsidiaries, including TAV Airports.

As it was reported, on Monday, June 22, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Brussels on an official visit.

The Head of State met with citizens of Kazakhstan currently studying or working in Belgium.

Ahead of talks with EU leaders, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held an informal meeting with European Council President António Costa.

On Tuesday, the Head of State had a meeting with Prime Minister of Belgium Bart de Wever.

During the talks with EU leaders António Costa and Ursula von der Leyen at the Europa building in Brussels, President Tokayev emphasized that relations between Kazakhstan and the European Union have reached their highest level in the history of bilateral cooperation.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev placed special emphasis on strengthening transport and logistics ties.

The President of the European Council noted that Kazakhstan's geographical location, unique history and culture make the country a bridge between Europe and Asia.

Following the talks in Brussels, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, European Council President António Costa, and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen adopted a joint statement.