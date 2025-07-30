President Erdoğan hands over Türkiye's highest state award Devlet Nişanı Order to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev

"Though I have consistently declined honors and awards, whether domestic or international, your decision today carries exceptional meaning for me. This is a remarkable historic event in the annals of the Kazakh-Turkish cooperation. You have reaffirmed your firm commitment to the legacy of our ancestors, strengthening the main asset of the two peoples – the bonds of friendship and fraternity passed down from generation to generation. I regard this high award as a profound gesture of respect from Türkiye towards the entire nation of Kazakhstan. This kind initiative stands as symbol of unshakable friendship between our countries, which share common roots, religion and mentality, as well as an important step complying with the spirit of our values. It also reflects our mutual desire to further strengthen the Kazakh-Turkish strategic cooperation,” said the President of Kazakhstan.

Photo credit: Akorda

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev called his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdoğan an authoritative world politician and a historical figure who had made an invaluable contribution to strengthening the regional and global stability and security.

"You have reached such great heights thanks to a wise policy and tireless efforts aimed at advancing the interests of your country. Your country's international reputation is beyond question. The global recognition of Türkiye’s achievements, its dynamic development and high authority are directly linked to your efforts. Today, your country ranks among the world’s top 20 economies in terms of development. Experts say that Türkiye has a bright future ahead, and its role in the world will continue to grow. I am firmly convinced that under your leadership, the Republic of Türkiye will continue to move confidently forward into its new golden age. We will never forget that Türkiye was the first country to recognize Kazakhstan's independence. This is an indisputable historical fact that will forever remain in the memory of the sovereign Kazakh nation,” Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

The Head of State highly praised personal contribution of Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to strengthening the Kazakh-Turkish relations.

“Thanks to joint efforts, bilateral cooperation is steadily deepening. We have achieved significant success in the trade and economic sphere. Today, around 4,000 Turkish companies are successfully operating in Kazakhstan. Our cultural and humanitarian ties are getting stronger year by year,” said the Kazakh President.

At present, more than 12,000 Kazakhstanis are pursuing their studies in Türkiye, he added.

According to him, some 800,000 Kazakhstanis visited Türkiye last year, and "this year this figure may exceed one million."

“We maintain close cooperation on the international arena. Astana and Ankara share common stance on the issues of global sustainable development and security. I would like to highlight our effective collaboration within the framework of the Organization of Turkic States. Today, we see tremendous potential to broaden the bilateral cooperation and raise it to a brand-new level. The outcomes of today's negotiations clearly prove this,” the Head of State said.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized that Kazakhstan pursues a balanced policy and implements large-scale socio-economic tasks.

“Thanks to this, we have achieved strong results and ensured stable economic growth. In 2024, the country's GDP grew by 5.1%, and in the first half of this year, Kazakhstan's economy augmented by 6.2%. This year, we plan to raise the gross domestic product to $300 billion. This is the highest indicator in Central Asia. To achieve these goals, we are prioritizing four areas: digitalization and the development of artificial intelligence, enhancing transport and transit potential, modernization of agricultural sector, and launching major infrastructure projects in energy and industry. Astana attaches particular importance to the cooperation with Türkiye to ensure successful fulfilment of these tasks,” said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

Photo credit: Akorda

“Kazakhstan pursues a well-weighted, multi-vector and balanced foreign policy. Our relations with the neighboring countries are developing in the spirit of friendship and mutual understanding. Türkiye occupies a special place in our diplomacy. We support the reform of the United Nations and believe that we share common goals and interests with Türkiye in this regard. In this context, I would like to underscore Türkiye’s role as a mediator in resolution of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict. We highly appreciate the progress achieved thanks to you and we support your initiatives,” he stressed.

Photo credit: Akorda

For his part, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan highlighted President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s contribution to the strengthening of multi-faceted cooperation between the two countries.

He said that under a wise leadership of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kazakhstan has turned into a centre of peace and stability in its region.

“Türkiye sincerely welcomes the achievements of fraternal Kazakhstan. Your country's contribution to the institutionalization of the Organization of Turkic States is highly commendable. You have repeatedly proven that you are a true friend of Türkiye and the Turkish people. That is why I consider it a great honour to present you with the highest award of the Republic of Türkiye. I am confident that this award will become a symbol of unbreakable friendship between our countries," the Turkish President said.

The ceremony was attended by Turkish public figures, intellectuals and business communities, as well as around 80 representatives of the diplomatic corps.

Recall that Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Türkiye for an official visit on Monday, July 28. At the Ankara Esenboga Airport, he was welcomed by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

The two presidents held brief conversation at the airport.

On Tuesday, the Kazakh President commenced his official trip to Türkiye with a visit to the mausoleum of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, founder and first President of the Turkish Republic. He also met CEO of YDA Holding Hüseyin Arslan, Chairman of the Board of S Sistem Lojistik Hüseyin Barlin and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Orzax Group Selman Alimoğlu.

An official welcome ceremony for Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was held at the presidential palace in Ankara.

On Tuesday, July 29, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Recep Tayyip Erdoğan chaired the 5th meeting of the Kazakhstan-Türkiye High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC).

The meeting participants held a detailed discussion on the prospects for cooperation in defense industry, IT, artificial intelligence, finance, civil aviation, culture, education, healthcare, and tourism.

Following the 5th meeting of the Kazakhstan-Türkiye High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council, the two presidents signed the Joint Declaration. 18 intergovernmental and interdepartmental documents were signed as well.