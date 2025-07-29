EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Recep Tayyip Erdogan welcomes Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at presidential palace in Ankara

    19:55, 29 July 2025

    A welcome ceremony for the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, who had arrived in Türkiye for an official visit, took place at the presidential complex in Ankara, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the press service of Akorda.

    Recep Tayyip Erdogan welcomes Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at presidential palace in Ankara
    Photo credit: Akorda

    A guard of honor was arranged to welcome the Head of State.

    Recep Tayyip Erdogan welcomes Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at presidential palace in Ankara
    Photo credit: Akorda

    A horse guard accompanied the motorcade of the President of Kazakhstan during arrival at the presidential palace.

    President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan greeted Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. The two countries’ national anthems were played, during which 21-gun salute was fired.

    Recep Tayyip Erdogan welcomes Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at presidential palace in Ankara
    Photo credit: Akorda
    Recep Tayyip Erdogan welcomes Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at presidential palace in Ankara
    Photo credit: Akorda

    The two leaders inspected the guard of honor and introduced members of official delegations to each other. Then the negotiations between the heads of state began. 

    Recep Tayyip Erdogan welcomes Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at presidential palace in Ankara
    Photo credit: Akorda

    Recall that Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Türkiye for an official visit. At the Ankara Esenboga Airport, he was welcomed by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. In honor of the Kazakh President, the Guard of Honor lined up at the aircraft steps.

    The two presidents held brief conversation at the airport.

    On Tuesday, the Kazakh President commenced his official trip to Türkiye with a visit to the mausoleum of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, founder and first President of the Turkish Republic. He also met CEO of YDA Holding Hüseyin Arslan, Chairman of the Board of S Sistem Lojistik Hüseyin Barlin  and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Orzax Group Selman Alimoğlu.

    The presidents of Kazakhstan and Türkiye are expected to hold talks today to discuss further strengthening of the Kazakh-Turkish extended strategic partnership. It is expected that the presidents will also hold the fifth meeting of the Kazakhstan-Türkiye High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC)

    President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Kazakhstan Türkiye Kazakhstan and Turkey
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All