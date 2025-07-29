Recep Tayyip Erdogan welcomes Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at presidential palace in Ankara

A guard of honor was arranged to welcome the Head of State.

A horse guard accompanied the motorcade of the President of Kazakhstan during arrival at the presidential palace.

President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan greeted Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. The two countries’ national anthems were played, during which 21-gun salute was fired.

The two leaders inspected the guard of honor and introduced members of official delegations to each other. Then the negotiations between the heads of state began.

Recall that Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Türkiye for an official visit. At the Ankara Esenboga Airport, he was welcomed by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. In honor of the Kazakh President, the Guard of Honor lined up at the aircraft steps.

The two presidents held brief conversation at the airport.

On Tuesday, the Kazakh President commenced his official trip to Türkiye with a visit to the mausoleum of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, founder and first President of the Turkish Republic. He also met CEO of YDA Holding Hüseyin Arslan, Chairman of the Board of S Sistem Lojistik Hüseyin Barlin and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Orzax Group Selman Alimoğlu.

The presidents of Kazakhstan and Türkiye are expected to hold talks today to discuss further strengthening of the Kazakh-Turkish extended strategic partnership. It is expected that the presidents will also hold the fifth meeting of the Kazakhstan-Türkiye High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC)