Türkiye’s YDA Holding to build multimodal hub in Aktau

The Kazakh President was informed about the Turkish holding's activity in Kazakhstan.

YDA Holding is currently implementing three projects of construction and operation of multifunctional hospitals in Turkistan, Astana and Petropavlovsk.

In the nearest time, YDA Holding plans to expand multi-profile production of YDA Industrial Park, to build a sandwich panel plant in Astana, as well as to create a multimodal transit hub in Aktau.

The Head of State highly appreciated strategic interest of YDA Holding in Kazakhstan and its investment initiatives implemented in the country.

Photo credit: Akorda

Earlier it was reported that Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Türkiye for an official visit.

At the Ankara Esenboga Airport, the Head of State was welcomed by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

In honor of the Kazakh President, the Guard of Honor lined up at the aircraft steps.

The two presidents held brief conversation at the airport.

On Tuesday, the Kazakh President commenced his official trip to Türkiye with a visit to the mausoleum of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, founder and first President of the Turkish Republic.

The heads of state are expected to hold talks today to discuss further strengthening of the Kazakh-Turkish extended strategic partnership.

It is expected that the presidents will also hold the fifth meeting of the Kazakhstan-Türkiye High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC)