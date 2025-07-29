Kazakhstan ready to supply products worth $1bln to Türkiye, says President Tokayev

In his remarks, the Head of State noted that the Kazakh-Turkish cooperation based on common historical and spiritual values, develops consistently in the spirit of extended strategic partnership.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said that Kazakhstan is interested in pursuing this course further and raising the bilateral relations to a higher level.

“Mr. President, I highly appreciate the results of the negotiations we have just held in a restricted format. We have reaffirmed our commitment to expanding the cooperation. We possess both the opportunities and the determination to achieve this. An extensive legal and contractual framework has been established between our two countries, with more than sixty treaties and agreements in force. Several bilateral agreements will be signed today,” said the Kazakh President.

The issues of expanding mutual trade were on agenda of the meeting.

In 2024, the volume of bilateral trade reached 5 billion US dollars. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said that Kazakhstan is ready to supply at least 34 types of products to Türkiye worth a total of 1 billion US dollars. He also stressed the importance of expanding the range of products imported from Türkiye.

The parties pointed out particular importance of the transport and logistics sector in increasing trade turnover. The Head of State emphasized that Kazakhstan attaches special importance to the development of the Trans-Caspian international transport route and expressed interest in attracting Turkish investment in the construction of modern railways, land ports, cargo terminals, and in shipbuilding.

Recall that Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Türkiye for an official visit. At the Ankara Esenboga Airport, he was welcomed by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. In honor of the Kazakh President, the Guard of Honor lined up at the aircraft steps.

The two presidents held brief conversation at the airport.

On Tuesday, the Kazakh President commenced his official trip to Türkiye with a visit to the mausoleum of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, founder and first President of the Turkish Republic. He also met CEO of YDA Holding Hüseyin Arslan, Chairman of the Board of S Sistem Lojistik Hüseyin Barlin and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Orzax Group Selman Alimoğlu.