President Tokayev backs creation of logistics center at Aktobe Airport

The meeting centered on the prospects for establishing mutually beneficial and long-term partnership in the field of logistics.

The Head of State noted the beginning of a comprehensive development of the Middle Corridor in order to turn Kazakhstan into Eurasia's leading transit hub.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also backed the Turkish company's initiative to create a logistics center at the Aktobe International Airport jointly with JSC KazPost.

According to Hüseyin Barlin, in the future the company plans to expand its business in Astana, Almaty, Shymkent and Aktau. The President noted the importance of a comprehensive development of logistics infrastructure, which will let reduce transit times and improve export opportunities.

S Sistem Lojistik is a leading innovative organization in the field of logistics. It operates a network of warehouses with a total area of 10,000 square metes at the airports of Istanbul, Ankara, Izmir, and Antalya, as well as in other locations.

Earlier it was reported that Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Türkiye for an official visit.

At the Ankara Esenboga Airport, the Head of State was welcomed by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

In honor of the Kazakh President, the Guard of Honor lined up at the aircraft steps.

The two presidents held brief conversation at the airport.

On Tuesday, the Kazakh President commenced his official trip to Türkiye with a visit to the mausoleum of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, founder and first President of the Turkish Republic.

The heads of state are expected to hold talks today to discuss further strengthening of the Kazakh-Turkish extended strategic partnership.

It is expected that the presidents will also hold the fifth meeting of the Kazakhstan-Türkiye High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC)