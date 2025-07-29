Turkish Orzax Group to launch production of dietary supplements in Turkistan region

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed support to the Turkish company’s decision to build a dietary supplement factory in Turkistan region, emphasizing that the initiative would make a significant contribution to the diversification of domestic pharmaceutical industry and increasing the country’s export potential.

Selman Alimoğlu said that his company plans both to expand its production base in Kazakhstan and to develop scientific-research and innovative areas.

Today, Orzax Group produces 150 types of dietary supplements and exports them to 60 countries. The company plans to invest $40 million in the production project in Kazakhstan and employ some 500 people.