Türkiye attaches special importance to cooperation with Kazakhstan - Erdoğan

The meeting participants held a detailed discussion on the prospects for cooperation in defense industry, IT, artificial intelligence, finance, civil aviation, culture, education, healthcare, and tourism.

The participants highlighted close educational ties between the two countries. In the near future, two schools of the Turkish Maarif Foundation, as well as branches of the leading Turkish educational institutions, are expected to be opened in Astana and Almaty.

On the initiative of Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, construction of a new school began last December in the province of Gaziantep, affected by the devastating earthquake in February 2023. The school is set to be commissioned in 2026.

On top of that, to maintain positive dynamics in tourism, as well as to boost the development of multifaceted bilateral relations, a decision was made to introduce a 90-day visa-free regime for Turkish citizens in Kazakhstan.

The President of Türkiye greeted the Kazakh delegation and Kassym-Jomart Tokayev saying: "Welcome to your second homeland!" He also congratulated the Kazakh people on the 180th anniversary of the great poet and philosopher Abai Kunanbayev.

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said that Türkiye attaches special importance to the cooperation with Kazakhstan, emphasizing that the bilateral relations reached the level of strategic partnership.

“We strive to further enhance this positive momentum in trade, defense industry, agriculture, tourism and culture. Kazakhstan is one of our largest trading partners. We remain committed to increasing trade turnover to 15 billion US dollars,” he stressed.

Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of National Economy of Kazakhstan Serik Zhumangarin and Minister of Transport Nurlan Sauranbayev, as well as Foreign Minister of Türkiye Hakan Fidan made remarks at the meeting as well

Recall that Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Türkiye for an official visit. At the Ankara Esenboga Airport, he was welcomed by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. In honor of the Kazakh President, the Guard of Honor lined up at the aircraft steps.

The two presidents held brief conversation at the airport.

On Tuesday, the Kazakh President commenced his official trip to Türkiye with a visit to the mausoleum of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, founder and first President of the Turkish Republic. He also met CEO of YDA Holding Hüseyin Arslan, Chairman of the Board of S Sistem Lojistik Hüseyin Barlin and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Orzax Group Selman Alimoğlu.

