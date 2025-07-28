Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrives in Türkiye for official visit

At the Ankara Esenboga Airport, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was welcomed by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

In honor of the Kazakh President, the Guard of Honor lined up at the aircraft steps.

Photo credit: Akorda

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Recep Tayyip Erdoğan are expected to hold talks focused on further steps towards strengthening the Kazakh-Turkish strategic partnership.

The presidents will also attend the fifth meeting of the Kazakhstan-Türkiye High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC).