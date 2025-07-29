Kazakh, Turkish presidents hold brief conversation at Ankara Airport

“I would like to thank you for your hospitality. It is a great honor for me that you came to the airport specially to meet me. There are no disagreements between our countries. We are bound not only by friendship, but also by fruitful cooperation. Tomorrow, we will hold important negotiations,” said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

According to BORT No1 Telegram Channel, the presidents of Kazakhstan and Türkiye departed the Ankara Esenboğa Airport together in the same car.

Photo credit: https://t.me/bort_01/305

On July 29, the heads of state will hold the talks to discuss further strengthening the Kazakh-Turkish extended strategic partnership.

It is expected that the presidents will also hold the fifth meeting of the Kazakhstan-Türkiye High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC).