Japan always open to Kazakhstan, says first Kazakhstani Vice President at Japanese university

As well as hailing the value of the Head of State’s visit to the Land of the Rising Sun, Meirmanov said: “Japan has always had a positive attitude towards cooperation with Kazakhstan.”

President Tokayev’s visit is of high importance to us and Kazakhstan, as Japan has always viewed Kazakhstan as one of its strategic partners. The Central Asia plus format was first put forward by Japan back in 2004. So, I think that Japan has always viewed the partnership positively. I believe this visit will provide a fresh boost to relations between both countries. My career path, I think, has turned out to be successful thanks to a good education I received in Kazakhstan. And this knowledge that I gained in my home country, it proved to be in demand and recognized here, he said.

Speaking about the Kazakh diaspora in Japan, Meirmanov noted the majority of young people study at universities in Oriental Studies and Business fields. He added that there are many doctors and teachers among the representatives of the older generation, as well as some successful business owners in Japan.

As part of the President’s visit, the sides are set to sign an agreement in education, with Serik Meirmanov representing Ritsumeikan Asia Pacific University.

Today will mark the signing of the first agreement between our university and the Kazakh Higher Education and Science Ministry, which will promote mutual technology exchange in education between the two countries. So, I think the prospects are very promising, concluded Meirmanov.

To note, on December 17, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Japan for an official visit.

Earlier, President Tokayev and Emperor Naruhito held talks, during which he emphasized that the Land of the Rising Sun had long inspired the people of Kazakhstan with its discipline and resilience.

Later, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited Meiji Jingu Shrine, the largest Shinto shrine in Tokyo, met the citizens of Kazakhstan currently studying or working in Japan, as well as held a meeting with the members of the Japanese Parliamentary League of Friendship with Kazakhstan led by Toshiaki Endo.

