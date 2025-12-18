Kazakhstan and Japan set to sign agreements worth USD3.7 bln

The President of Kazakhstan is expected to meet in Tokyo with representatives of major Japanese businesses.

The sides are set to sign over 40 documents covering key sectors such as energy, renewable energy, digitalization, mining, and transport.

Companies including Samruk-Kazyna, KEGOC, Kazatomprom, Tau-Ken Samruk, Kazpost, and Kazakhstan Temir Zholy will sign the agreements on behalf of Kazakhstan, while Marubeni, MUFG Bank, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Hitachi Energy, Toshiba, JOGMEC, Kansai Electric Power, RIKEN KOGYO, and others will represent Japan.

The President of Kazakhstan is also expected to hold official negotiations and business meetings.

As stated previously, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Japan for an official visit.