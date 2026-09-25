Our nation once again demonstrates unity and cohesion — Erlan Karin
A government commission is investigating the circumstances behind the deaths of servicemen during navy exercises in the Caspian Sea. The families of the deceased will receive comprehensive assistance and support, Qazinform News Agency quotes Vice President of Kazakhstan Erlan Karin.
"The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, decreed that a Day of National Mourning be declared across the country. As a sign of grief, all state flags have been lowered. Entertainment events have been cancelled, and TV and radio schedules have been altered. News websites and print publications have switched to black-and-white format," Erlan Karin wrote in a post on social media.
Under established procedure, official meetings and state-level events begin with a moment of silence in memory of the deceased.
"Sharing the sorrow of this irreparable loss, I once again extend my deepest condolences to the families of the fallen servicemen. The warriors fulfilled their sacred duty to the Motherland with honour and dignity," Karin wrote.
"As is known, a special government commission has been established and has started working. Law enforcement agencies are carrying out an investigation. The Head of State has instructed that comprehensive assistance and support be provided to the families and loved ones of the deceased. Besides, the country's leading entrepreneurs have expressed their readiness to provide financial support to the families."
"At this difficult time, our nation is once again demonstrating unity and cohesion, sharing a common grief. It is in such critical moments when the strength of our state and the firmness of our national spirit are put to the test. I therefore call on everyone to remain patient and steady, to care for one another, and to demonstrate our collective civic maturity in overcoming this severe trial together."
"May our sky-blue flag always fly proudly aloft and never leave its pedestal," Erlan Karin wrote.
Earlier, it was reported that five senior officials of Kazakhstan’s Armed Forces had been detained on suspicion of criminal offenses related to negligence in the performance of their duties and violations of navigation rules that allegedly resulted in the deaths of 14 servicemen during navy exercises in the Caspian Sea.
The Government commission set further measures in the Caspian Sea incident probe.
Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Defense announced the completion of a search and rescue operation in the Caspian Sea after the bodies of two servicemen who had gone missing were found.
Qazinform reported that prosecutors named suspects in a probe into the deaths of military personnel on the Caspian coast in Mangistau region.
Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov decreed the establishment of a government commission to investigate the deaths of servicemen during naval drills in the Mangystau region.
The President expressed his deep condolences to the families of the military personnel who died today during military exercises in the Mangystau region.
The Khazar Qorgany 2026 naval exercises began on September 22 in the Kazakh sector of the Caspian Sea. The drills involved over 500 military personnel, naval ships and boats, hydrographic vessels, Coast Guard units from the National Security Committee Border Service, and Air Defense Forces aviation.
Kazakhstan has declared September 25 a day of national mourning.