Our nation once again demonstrates unity and cohesion — Erlan Karin

"Sharing the sorrow of this irreparable loss, I once again extend my deepest condolences to the families of the fallen servicemen. The warriors fulfilled their sacred duty to the Motherland with honour and dignity," Karin wrote.

"As is known, a special government commission has been established and has started working. Law enforcement agencies are carrying out an investigation. The Head of State has instructed that comprehensive assistance and support be provided to the families and loved ones of the deceased. Besides, the country's leading entrepreneurs have expressed their readiness to provide financial support to the families."

"At this difficult time, our nation is once again demonstrating unity and cohesion, sharing a common grief. It is in such critical moments when the strength of our state and the firmness of our national spirit are put to the test. I therefore call on everyone to remain patient and steady, to care for one another, and to demonstrate our collective civic maturity in overcoming this severe trial together."

"May our sky-blue flag always fly proudly aloft and never leave its pedestal," Erlan Karin wrote.