EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Kazakhstan’s beach volleyball team pockets another gold at Asian Youth Games

    14:07, 27 October 2025

    Kazakhstan’s men’s beach volleyball team secured a gold medal at the Asian Youth Games in Manama, Bahrain, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Kazakhstan’s beach volleyball team pockets another gold at Asian Youth Games
    Photo credit: Arlan Olzhabay/the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan

    In the final match, Kazakh beach volleyball players Alikhan Agabek and Orazali Sagynysh outperformed their Thai opponents, winning the decisive game 2–0 (21–15, 23–21).

    As reported earlier, Kazakh athletes have delivered strong performances in different disciplines at the 2025 Asian Youth Games in Manama. Zhanaibek Shamuratov (taekwondo) and Yeraly Ordabayev (traditional MMA) each earned silver medals, while Aiym Serikbayeva (taekwondo), Amelina Bakiyeva (traditional MMA), Anel Tashbay (road cycling), Yevgeniy Vassenkin (taekwondo), and Maxim Sazhnev (athletics) brought home gold medals. Additionally, Kazakhstan’s Olga Izyumnikova and Milena Merts secured bronze in the Girls' High Jump event, further adding to the country’s medal tally.

    Sport Kazakhstan Asia
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All