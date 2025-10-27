Kazakhstan’s beach volleyball team pockets another gold at Asian Youth Games
Kazakhstan’s men’s beach volleyball team secured a gold medal at the Asian Youth Games in Manama, Bahrain, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
In the final match, Kazakh beach volleyball players Alikhan Agabek and Orazali Sagynysh outperformed their Thai opponents, winning the decisive game 2–0 (21–15, 23–21).
As reported earlier, Kazakh athletes have delivered strong performances in different disciplines at the 2025 Asian Youth Games in Manama. Zhanaibek Shamuratov (taekwondo) and Yeraly Ordabayev (traditional MMA) each earned silver medals, while Aiym Serikbayeva (taekwondo), Amelina Bakiyeva (traditional MMA), Anel Tashbay (road cycling), Yevgeniy Vassenkin (taekwondo), and Maxim Sazhnev (athletics) brought home gold medals. Additionally, Kazakhstan’s Olga Izyumnikova and Milena Merts secured bronze in the Girls' High Jump event, further adding to the country’s medal tally.