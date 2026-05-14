Kazakhstan recognized as Central Asia’s largest economy - Erdoğan

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan expressed satisfaction with the high level of bilateral economic relations achieved through the joint efforts of Kazakh and Turkish entrepreneurs.

“In Türkiye, we closely follow Kazakhstan’s economic progress, achieved under the farsighted leadership of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. In 2025, the country’s GDP grew by 6.5%, approaching $15,000 per capita. Today, Kazakhstan has been recognized as the largest economy in Central Asia, with foreign trade turnover reaching $145 billion. We believe that as a result of this growth, by 2025, Kazakhstan will become our largest trade and economic partner in the Turkic world. Of course, we do not intend to stop at the achievements already made - our goal is to raise trade turnover to $15 billion,” said the Turkish President.

Photo credit: Akorda

The participants of the Kazakh-Turkish Business Forum also posed for a joint photo.

As it was reported, at the invitation of Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan arrived in Astana on Wednesday, May 13, for a state visit.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held narrow-format talks.

Tokayev and Erdoğan signed the Kazakhstan-Türkiye Declaration on Eternal Friendship and Expanded Strategic Partnership.

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan was awarded the Kazakh order Qoja Ahmet Yassaui.

At the 6th meeting of the Kazakh-Turkish Strategic Cooperation Council, the two sides confirmed their intention to raise mutual trade turnover to $15 billion.

Special attention was given to agricultural cooperation. In 2025, trade in agricultural products grew by more than 25%, reaching nearly $360 million.

Later, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan participated via a videoconference in the opening ceremony of the Khoja Ahmed Yassawi School in Türkiye.

Members of official delegations of Kazakhstan and Türkiye exchanged interstate, intergovernmental, and interdepartmental documents.

The Head of State held a press conference following the talks with the President of Türkiye.