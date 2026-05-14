Kazakhstan-Türkiye agricultural trade soars 25% in 2025

During the meeting, it was noted that in 2025, trade in agricultural products grew by more than 25 percent, reaching nearly 360 million US dollars. A number of investment projects are under implementation, including a gluten production project by Tiryaki Agro and a greenhouse complex construction project by Alarko Holding.

The Turkish side was also invited to adopt a roadmap for enhancing mutual trade in agricultural products for 2026-2028. It was further emphasized that the transport and logistics sector's strategic significance is growing amidst the current geopolitical climate.

President Tokayev highlighted rising international interest in the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR) and called on Turkish firms to actively invest in strengthening shipping capacity at the ports of Kuryk and Aktau.

Kazakhstan attaches special importance to cooperation in the field of aviation. TAV Airports Holding plans to develop Almaty International Airport as a logistics hub in Central Asia, and the country is ready to provide comprehensive support for this project.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev urged Turkish investors to spearhead projects outside the resource sector. The discussions further identified key growth areas, including the energy sector, mining, digitalization and AI, and defense industry.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan and Türkiye are set to boost trade up to 15 billion US dollars.