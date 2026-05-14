Tokayev and Erdoğan inaugurate Yassawi School in Türkiye via video link

The state-of-the-art educational institution, located in the city of Nurdağı in Gaziantep Province, has 32 primary and 4 preschool classrooms. The total area of the building is 6,000 square meters.

The educational complex includes specialized classrooms, laboratories, a conference hall, and a library.

The grounds feature an amphitheater, a sports ground, a children's play area, and gazebos stylized as traditional Kazakh yurts.

During construction, the school design was refined to comply with safety requirements and current regulations in Türkiye.

Engineering solutions adapted to the region's specific conditions include enhanced seismic protection, moisture isolation, and thermal retention.

Qazinform News Agency previously reported that the initiator of the school's construction in the region affected by the devastating earthquake of February 6, 2023, is the Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

As written before, President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan arrived in Astana on Wednesday for a state visit to Kazakhstan.

Kazakhstani leader Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan at the Independence Palace in Astana.