Kazakhstan and Türkiye elevate ties to eternal friendship and enhanced strategic partnership

Following the bilateral talks and the 6th meeting of the Kazakhstan-Türkiye High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council in Astana, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan signed the declaration elevating relations between Kazakhstan and Türkiye to an eternal friendship and enhanced strategic partnership.

Photo credit: Akorda

Photo credit: Akorda

Earlier, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized that the Declaration will give a new impetus to the development of Kazakh-Turkish relations.

He noted that both countries share common intentions and aspirations and have great potential and wide opportunities.

It is worth noting that President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan arrived in Astana on Wednesday for a state visit to Kazakhstan.