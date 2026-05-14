Kazakhstan and Türkiye expand cooperation in pharmaceuticals and digital technologies

Addressing the Kazakh-Turkish Business Forum in Astana, the President noted that major Turkish pharmaceutical companies Abdi İbrahim and Nobel had opened their first overseas production facilities in Kazakhstan.

He said YDA Group is building multidisciplinary hospitals in the cities of Turkistan and Petropavlosk, while Orzax Group is participating in the construction of a dietary supplements manufacturing plant in the Turkistan region.

“We fully support all these initiatives. Kazakhstan is interested in deepening partnership with Turkish businesses and creating favorable investment climate for them. I am confident these projects will become a powerful driver for turning Kazakhstan into a leading pharmaceutical and export hub in the region,” Tokayev said.

The President also spoke about the country’s digital transformation agenda and the adoption of advanced technologies across various sectors of the economy.

He reminded that Kazakhstan had established the Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development and launched two high-performance supercomputers. He added that the International Artificial Intelligence Center Alem.ai had opened in Astana.

Tokayev said Kazakhstan had also begun implementing comprehensive measures to integrate artificial intelligence into the secondary education system.

“Two days ago, I signed the relevant decree. Today, we need to adapt the education system to the abilities of each student, protect personal data, develop digital infrastructure, and train teachers proficient in modern technologies,” he said.

The President highlighted the development of Alatau as another priority, noting that under the new Constitution the city had been granted the legal status of a “territory of accelerated development.” The project creates major opportunities for the development of crypto industry, innovation, and technology businesses.

Tokayev also pointed to expanding ties between Turkish businesses and Kazakhstan’s digital platforms. He noted that Kaspi.kz acquired a controlling stake in Hepsiburada, while Freedom Holding has created a digital ecosystem in Türkiye and begun scaling up its brokerage operations there.

“We are ready for the joint implementation of projects with Turkish companies in artificial intelligence, fintech, cybersecurity, and online services,” Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

As it was reported, at the invitation of Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan arrived in Astana on Wednesday, May 13, for a state visit.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held narrow-format talks.

Tokayev and Erdoğan signed the Kazakhstan-Türkiye Declaration on Eternal Friendship and Expanded Strategic Partnership.

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan was awarded the Kazakh order Qoja Ahmet Yassaui.

At the 6th meeting of the Kazakh-Turkish Strategic Cooperation Council, the two sides confirmed their intention to raise mutual trade turnover to $15 billion.

Special attention was given to agricultural cooperation. In 2025, trade in agricultural products grew by more than 25%, reaching nearly $360 million.

Later, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan participated via a videoconference in the opening ceremony of the Khoja Ahmed Yassawi School in Türkiye.

Members of official delegations of Kazakhstan and Türkiye exchanged interstate, intergovernmental, and interdepartmental documents.

The Head of State held a press conference following the talks with the President of Türkiye.