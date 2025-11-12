Kazakh President highlights growing trade and investment ties with Russia

The forum is dedicated to the theme “Trade jobs as driver of economic growth.”

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized the forum’s special role in fostering strategic cooperation between the two countries.

“On this unique platform, new economic, infrastructure, and humanitarian projects are initiated and then consistently implemented at the regional level. This is crucial because regions form the conditions for economic growth and cooperation in industry, agriculture, science, education, and culture,” the President said.

The Head of State highlighted that cooperation between the two countries in trade, economic, and investment sectors has shown steady growth year after year.

“Russia is Kazakhstan’s largest trade and investment partner. Trade turnover between our countries has exceeded $28 billion, and targeted efforts continue to raise it to $30 billion. In 2024, Russian investments reached a record $4 billion, while the total accumulated Russian investment in Kazakhstan surplused $27 billion according to our information. In turn, Kazakh investments in Russia amount to around $9 billion. More than 20,000 companies with Russian capital operate successfully in Kazakhstan, creating thousands of jobs and contributing to our dynamic economic growth. These impressive figures demonstrate the high pace of our cooperation. I believe we must not stop at the achieved level, but steadily move forward, increasing trade and investment,” President Tokayev stated.

As previously reported, the Kazakh President's state visit to the Russian Federation takes place on November 11-12.

It should be recalled that Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Moscow on a state visit at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin. The welcoming ceremony started in the air, with fighter jets and helicopters escorting the presidential aircraft as a mark of special respect, and continued at Moscow’s Vnukovo Airport with a military band and honor guard.

The Kazakh and Russian Presidents held informal talks on bilateral relations. Later, Vladimir Putin hosted a dinner with Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan laid flowers at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in the Alexander Garden in Moscow. Additionally, he met with Valentina Matviyenko, Speaker of the Russian Federation Council.