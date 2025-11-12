Kazakhstan and Russia have no unresolvable issues, says Kassym-Jomart Tokayev

"Kazakhstan and Russia actively and successfully cooperate on multilateral platforms. We confirmed our readiness for further close coordination of actions within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union, the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Collective Security Treaty Organisation, and other multilateral structures," the Head of State said.

The President also underlined that "today's talks confirmed a shared working spirit toward the further development of our strategic partnership."

"The potential of Kazakh-Russian relations is great. There is no limit to our collaborative efforts. At present, virtually no spheres remain in which our countries do not carry out productive cooperation. There are no unresolvable issues between Kazakhstan and Russia. This is a clear example of the high responsibility of the sides and their sincere readiness for joint work. Once again, I express my gratitude to the esteemed Vladimir Putin for the substantive negotiations and the invariably cordial, heartfelt hospitality. I am confident that genuine good neighborliness will continue to lead us forward on the path of strategic partnership and allied relations," said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

As previously reported, the Kazakh President's state visit to the Russian Federation takes place on November 11-12.

It should be recalled that Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Moscow on a state visit at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin. The welcoming ceremony started in the air, with fighter jets and helicopters escorting the presidential aircraft as a mark of special respect, and continued at Moscow’s Vnukovo Airport with a military band and honor guard.

The Kazakh and Russian Presidents held informal talks on bilateral relations. Later, Vladimir Putin hosted a dinner with Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan laid flowers at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in the Alexander Garden in Moscow. Additionally, he met with Valentina Matviyenko, Speaker of the Russian Federation Council.

Also, Kazakhstan and Russia signed documents to grow relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership.