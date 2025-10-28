Kazakh weightlifter Alikhan Askerbay sets world record at Asian Youth Games

In the snatch event, Askerbay lifted 144 kg to set a new world youth record, surpassing his own previous mark. The lift also set new records for Asia and the Asian Youth Games.

China’s Chen Xingxing took silver with a lift of 143 kg, and Uzbekistan’s Hayotbek Ermatov earned bronze with 131 kg.

Photo credit: Sali Sabirov/the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan

As reported earlier, Kazakh athletes have delivered strong performances in different disciplines at the 2025 Asian Youth Games in Manama. Zhanaibek Shamuratov (taekwondo) and Yeraly Ordabayev (traditional MMA) each earned silver medals, while Aiym Serikbayeva (taekwondo), Amelina Bakiyeva (traditional MMA), Anel Tashbay (road cycling), Yevgeniy Vassenkin (taekwondo), and Maxim Sazhnev (athletics) brought home gold medals. Additionally, Kazakhstan’s Olga Izyumnikova and Milena Merts secured bronze in the Girls' High Jump event.