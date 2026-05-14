Kazakh producers ready to export halal meat to Türkiye

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized that partnership in the agricultural sector, including agro-processing, should be intensified.

"Kazakhstan ranks sixth in the world in terms of arable land and is among the top ten grain exporters. Last year, our farmers harvested 27 million tons of grain. Over the past five years, agricultural exports have grown 1.8-fold. Our country ranks 32nd in the Global Food Security Index. In 2025, bilateral trade in the agricultural sector increased by 25%, and there is significant potential for further growth. For instance, Tiryaki Holding intends to build a plant for the advanced processing of grain and pulses in the capital. İskefe plans to launch a gelatin production facility. Alarko Holding is set to construct a greenhouse complex in Shymkent. I believe these projects will stimulate the growth of the domestic processing industry and boost export potential. Priorities include the adoption of modern agricultural technologies and the development of irrigation systems. We also intend to cooperate in veterinary and phytosanitary medicine. For our part, we declare our readiness to export halal-certified meat products to Türkiye," said the Head of State.

As it was reported, at the invitation of Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan of Türkiye arrived in Astana on Wednesday, May 13, for a state visit.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held narrow-format talks.

Tokayev and Erdoğan signed the Kazakhstan-Türkiye Declaration on Eternal Friendship and Expanded Strategic Partnership.

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan was awarded the Kazakh order Qoja Ahmet Yassaui.

At the 6th meeting of the Kazakh-Turkish Strategic Cooperation Council, the two sides confirmed their intention to raise mutual trade turnover to $15 billion.

Special attention was given to agricultural cooperation. In 2025, trade in agricultural products grew by more than 25%, reaching nearly $360 million.

Later, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan participated via a videoconference in the opening ceremony of the Khoja Ahmed Yassawi School in Türkiye.

Members of official delegations of Kazakhstan and Türkiye exchanged interstate, intergovernmental, and interdepartmental documents.

The Head of State held a press conference following the talks with the President of Türkiye.