Kazakh President urges stronger youth links between Central Asia and South Korea

“Our countries are bound by fraternal ties that reach deep into history. The Koryo-saram community plays a special role in this regard. It has become an integral part of the countries of the region while also serving as a reliable bridge of friendship between Central Asia and Korea. Kazakhstan plays a special role in preserving the identity and culture of the Korean people, who were separated from their homeland and found a new home on our land. Next year will mark the 90th anniversary of the resettlement of Koreans to Central Asia. In this regard, we propose holding special events next year dedicated to this commemorative occasion. I believe it is important to launch the Central Asia – Korea Future Generation program aimed at expanding youth contacts as well as educational and cultural exchanges,” Kassym-Jomart Tokayev concluded.

The Summit was also addressed by President of the Republic of Korea Lee Jae Myung, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov, President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov and President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

Earlier, in his speech, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighted strategic character of the Central Asia – South Korea relations, and proposed launching Central Asia – South Korea industrial development partnership, and to set up a Kazakh-Korean joint company for critical minerals.

As it was reported, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is on a state visit in Seoul at the invitation of his South Korean counterpart, Lee Jae-myung.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with South Korea's Prime Minister Han Seong-sook, during which he proposed doubling mutual trade.

Speaking at the Kazakh-Korean roundtable meeting, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized that over the past three decades Astana and Seoul had built strong relations based on mutual respect, trust, and true friendship. The Kazakh President described South Korea as one of Kazakhstan’s largest trade and investment partners.

As part of the visit, Kazakhstan and South Korea signed commercial deals worth $19 billion.

Kazakhstan and South Korea also agreed to elevate bilateral relations to the level of future-oriented comprehensive strategic partnership.

Following the talks, foreign ministers of Kazakhstan and South Korea exchanged verbal notes on raising bilateral relations to the level of a future‑oriented comprehensive strategic partnership.

It was also reported that Kazakhstan and South Korea are preparing to mark the 90th anniversary of the resettlement of Koreans in Kazakhstan.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Korea Cho Jeong-sik also visited a Kazakh ethno-village in Seoul.