President of Kazakhstan arrives in Republic of Korea for state visit

The President of Kazakhstan was welcomed at Seoul Airport by Bae Kyung-hoon, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Science and ICT.

Photo credit: Akorda

The visit is expected to include high-level talks and discussions on prospects for further development of Kazakh-Korean cooperation.

Photo credit: Akorda

Photo credit: Akorda

Photo credit: Akorda

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a series of brief meetings with world leaders and heads of international organizations on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit.