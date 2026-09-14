President of Kazakhstan arrives in Republic of Korea for state visit
00:30, 14 September 2026
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has arrived in the Republic of Korea for a state visit at the invitation of President Lee Jae Myung, Qazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
The President of Kazakhstan was welcomed at Seoul Airport by Bae Kyung-hoon, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Science and ICT.
The visit is expected to include high-level talks and discussions on prospects for further development of Kazakh-Korean cooperation.
Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a series of brief meetings with world leaders and heads of international organizations on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit.