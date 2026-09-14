EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World

    President of Kazakhstan arrives in Republic of Korea for state visit

    00:30, 14 September 2026

    President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has arrived in the Republic of Korea for a state visit at the invitation of President Lee Jae Myung, Qazinform News Agency cites Akorda.

    Қасым-Жомарт Тоқаев Корея Республикасына мемлекеттік сапармен барды
    Photo credit: Akorda

    The President of Kazakhstan was welcomed at Seoul Airport by Bae Kyung-hoon, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Science and ICT.

    Президент Казахстана прибыл с государственным визитом в Республику Корея
    Photo credit: Akorda

    The visit is expected to include high-level talks and discussions on prospects for further development of Kazakh-Korean cooperation.

    Қасым-Жомарт Тоқаев Корея Республикасына мемлекеттік сапармен барды
    Photo credit: Akorda
    Президент Казахстана прибыл с государственным визитом в Республику Корея
    Photo credit: Akorda
    Қасым-Жомарт Тоқаев Корея Республикасына мемлекеттік сапармен барды
    Photo credit: Akorda

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a series of brief meetings with world leaders and heads of international organizations on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev President South Korea Kazakhstan and South Korea Politics Video
    Kazinform
    Сафаргалиева Малика
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All