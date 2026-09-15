Kazakhstan, South Korea agree on cooperation in energy, employment and culture

In the presence of the heads of state, members of the official delegations exchanged the following intergovernmental and interagency documents:

Framework agreement on cooperation in oil industry between the Ministry of Energy of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Resources of South Korea. Framework document on development of talents in science and technology between the Ministry of Science and Higher Education of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Science and ICT of South Korea. Memorandum of understanding on sending and recruiting workers under the ERS system between the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Employment and Labor of South Korea. Memorandum of understanding between Kazakhstan’s Atomic Energy Agency and South Korea’s Ministry of Trade, Industry and Resources on cooperation in peaceful use of nuclear energy. Memorandum of understanding between Kazakhstan’s Atomic Energy Agency and South Korea’s Ministry of Climate, Energy and Environment on cooperation in peaceful use of nuclear energy. Memorandum of understanding on cooperation in intellectual property. Memorandum of understanding between Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Industry and Construction and South Korea’s Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport on cooperation in urban and infrastructure development. Memorandum of understanding between Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Transport and South Korea’s Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport on cooperation in development of advanced air mobility. Memorandum of understanding between Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Energy and South Korea’s Ministry of Climate, Energy and Environment. Memorandum on cooperation in digital restoration of forests and climate action measures. Memorandum of understanding between Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Culture and Information and South Korea’s Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism on cultural cooperation for 2026-2030. Memorandum of understanding between Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Culture and Information and South Korea’s Ministry of Patriots and Veterans Affairs on comprehensive cooperation in preserving and managing historical sites.

As it was reported, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is on a state visit in Seoul at the invitation of his South Korean counterpart, Lee Jae-myung.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with South Korea's Prime Minister Han Seong-sook, during which he proposed doubling mutual trade.

Addressing the Kazakh-Korean roundtable meeting, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized that over the past three decades Astana and Seoul had built strong relations based on mutual respect, trust, and true friendship. The Kazakh President described South Korea as one of Kazakhstan’s largest trade and investment partners.

Tokayev proposed that Hanwha Group broaden cooperation with Kazakhstan.

The Head of State met with Sung Kim, president and head of the strategic planning division at Hyundai Motor Group. The Hyundai Motor Group executive confirmed the company’s intention to further expand its presence and deepen production localization in Kazakhstan.

The Kazakh President held talks with Kim Bok-hwan, president and CEO of the Korea Overseas Infrastructure & Urban Development Corporation (KIND), to discuss expanding investment cooperation and KIND’s potential involvement in the development of Alatau City.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and South Korean Prime Minister Han Seong-sook were also briefed on the Alatau Smart City projects.