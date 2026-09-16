Kassym-Jomart Tokayev describes Central Asia-South Korea relations as strategic

The Kazakh leader expressed gratitude to President of the Republic of Korea Lee Jae Myung for the warm welcome and excellent organization of the first Central Asia-Korea Summit.

Tokayev noted that the dialogue has a long history, having been launched 20 years ago at the initiative of the Korean side. He emphasized that cooperation between Central Asian states and South Korea has now reached the highest political level.

This dialogue has a rich history - it was launched 20 years ago at the initiative of the Korean side. Today, the format of interaction is reaching the highest political level. This is truly a culmination of our multifaceted cooperation and evidence of genuinely strategic relations and mutual trust, said Tokayev.

He described the current summit as a historic event and highlighted the political will and personal contribution of President Lee Jae Myung to convening the meeting.

We see the Republic of Korea’s firm commitment to building equal and long-term partnerships with the countries of Central Asia, said the president.

Photo credit: Akorda

Tokayev also emphasized the respect and warmth with which the people of Kazakhstan view the Korean people, their unique history, traditions and culture.

According to him, South Korea has become one of the most inspiring examples of national development in the modern world.

By focusing on education, innovation and human capital, you have managed in a remarkably short period to become one of the world’s leading technological powers. This is a natural result of hard work, discipline and determination, which inspires genuine admiration and resonates deeply with the Kazakhstani people, Tokayev said.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had met with Kazakhstani citizens currently studying and working in South Korea.