Tokayev tours Kazakh ethno-village in Seoul

The ethno-village, located in Seoul’s Hangang Park, presented visitors with Kazakhstan’s history and traditions, national decorative and applied arts, musical culture and contemporary forms of cultural heritage.

Photo credit: Akorda

Tokayev and Cho Jeong-sik toured a traditional Kazakh yurt and viewed the Zheti Kazyna installation, dedicated to the seven principal treasures of the Kazakh people.

Photo credit: Akorda

The exhibition also featured traditional jewelry, national clothing and felt products. Guests were introduced to traditional Kazakh musical instruments, including the dombra, dauylpaz and zhetigen.

Photo credit: Akorda

Photo credit: Akorda

A joint performance by the Birlik dance ensemble and the ballet troupe of the State Academic Korean Theatre of the Republic of Kazakhstan was among the highlights of the program.

The choreographic composition Friendship symbolized unity, mutual respect and close ties between the Kazakh and Korean peoples.

Photo credit: Akorda

Tokayev and Cho Jeong-sik also viewed a demonstration of traditional Kazakh archery. A short master class on archery techniques was organized for the distinguished guests.

The ethno-village also featured a digital yurt, offering a contemporary interpretation of the traditional Kazakh dwelling.

An immersive video presentation displayed on a panoramic LED screen highlighted the friendship between the two peoples, as well as the history, culture and modern life of ethnic Koreans living in Kazakhstan.

Photo credit: Akorda

The visit to the ethno-village provided a cultural reflection of the strengthening relationship between Kazakhstan and South Korea and highlighted the role of humanitarian and cultural exchanges in bringing the two countries closer together.

Photo credit: Akorda

As part of the event, drones carrying the national flags of Kazakhstan and South Korea flew over Hangang Park, as well as an airship, carrying the message: “Kazakhstan and Korea Together Striving Toward a Bright Future.”

Earlier, South Korea’s parliament speaker highlighted growing strategic ties with Kazakhstan.