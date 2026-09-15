Kazakhstan, South Korea to elevate relations to comprehensive strategic partnership

The high‑level negotiations, attended by members of both official delegations, continued the program of Tokayev’s state visit to South Korea.

The Kazakh leader thanked President Lee Jae-myung for the invitation and emphasized the exceptional importance of his visit.

“The entire world recognizes your country’s outstanding achievements in the economy, science and technology. The diligence and perseverance of the Korean people serve as an example to all. We are witnessing large‑scale transformations taking place in Korea and follow them with great interest. We regard these achievements as the result of your wise policy and the hard work of the Korean people. Our nation considers General Hong Beom‑do a special historical figure - a true patriot and hero of the Korean people. One of the streets in Kyzylorda bears his name, and a memorial complex has been opened. Korea is a reliable strategic partner of Kazakhstan,” Tokayev said.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted the steady progress in bilateral cooperation.

“Last year we held our first telephone conversation, during which we agreed to continue developing a strategic partnership based on mutual trust and friendship. Today we have reached an agreement to elevate bilateral relations to the level of a comprehensive, future‑oriented strategic partnership,” the Head of State said.

Earlier, the Presidents of Kazakhstan and the Republic of Korea held talks in a restricted format.