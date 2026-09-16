Kazakhstan and South Korea to mark 90th anniversary of Korean resettlement

During the meeting, Tokayev congratulated Cho Jeong-sik on his recent election as Speaker of South Korea’s National Assembly.

The Kazakh president also briefed his counterpart on the results of his talks with South Korean President Lee Jae Myung held the previous day.

Photo credit: Akorda

It was a substantive and significant meeting. We reached an important agreement to elevate bilateral cooperation to a future-oriented comprehensive strategic partnership, said Tokayev.

President Tokayev also briefed South Korean lawmakers on Kazakhstan’s ongoing political reforms, which he said are aimed at establishing a new architecture of public administration.

The New Constitution entered into force on July 1 after receiving nationwide support. This historic event gave a strong impetus to large-scale transformations in Kazakhstan, said the president.

According to Tokayev, the country’s former bicameral Parliament has been replaced by a unicameral Qurultay, while the position of Vice President has been established. The Security Council’s office has also been formed, while the newly established Khalyk Kenesi (Poeople’s Council), a consultative and advisory body, is beginning its work.

Our goal is to build a Just, Strong, Clean and Progressive Kazakhstan, Tokayev stated.

The Kazakh president also highlighted the role of legislative bodies in strengthening bilateral relations.

Overall, interparliamentary dialogue has deepened significantly in recent years. Regular contacts have been maintained between the Parliament of Kazakhstan and the National Assembly of the Republic of Korea. These ties will be actively continued by members of the Qurultay, he said.

Photo credit: Akorda

The president also pointed to the growing trade, economic and investment ties between the two countries.

More than 1,000 joint ventures with Korean capital currently operate in Kazakhstan, while joint projects are being implemented across a range of important sectors, according to Tokayev.

Around 120,000 ethnic Koreans, known as Koryo-saram, live in Kazakhstan, Tokayev said. He described the community as a “golden bridge” of friendship between Kazakhstan and South Korea.

The president noted that 2027 will mark 90 years since the beginning of the resettlement of Koreans to Kazakhstan.

We plan to commemorate this historic date at a high level, said Tokayev.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan and South Korea agreed on cooperation in energy, employment and culture.