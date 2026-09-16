Tokayev outlines priorities for Central Asia-Korea cooperation

Tokayev named trade, economic, and investment cooperation as the first key area for strengthening ties between Central Asia and South Korea.

“Last year, trade between Central Asia and Korea surpassed $10 billion for the first time, with Kazakhstan accounting for nearly half of the total. Seoul is among Kazakhstan’s top 10 trading partners and ranks ninth among its largest investors, with total investment exceeding $12 billion. More than 1,000 joint ventures with Korean capital are currently operating in Kazakhstan,” the President said.

Tokayev noted that leading Korean companies such as Kia, Hyundai, Doosan, Posco, Samsung, Lotte, and Hanwha have maintained a successful presence in Kazakhstan for many years.

He added that bilateral cooperation is now reaching a new level, with commercial agreements worth around $19 billion signed during the visit, reflecting the strong momentum in economic ties between the two countries.

The Head of State stressed that Kazakhstan will continue to create favorable conditions for Korean companies, noting that the Altyn Visa program is designed to facilitate the long-term presence of investors in the country.

Tokayev also highlighted significant potential for deeper industrial cooperation, pointing to the Kia Qazaqstan plant launched last year with an annual production capacity of 70,000 vehicles.

“A full-fledged cluster is taking shape around the plant. I believe this model of cooperation should also be applied in other industries, combining Korea’s technological capabilities with Kazakhstan’s manufacturing potential,” Tokayev said.

The President welcomed the first meeting of industry ministers from Central Asia and the Republic of Korea and proposed building on the initiative by launching a Central Asia-Korea Industrial and Technological Development Partnership.

Under the proposed mechanism, the governments could develop a portfolio of flagship joint projects focused on localizing production, transferring technology, strengthening regional cooperation, and exporting finished products to third-country markets.

Tokayev expressed confidence that the Central Asia-Korea Business Forum would also contribute to advancing these efforts.

Earlier, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev attended the inaugural Central Asia-Republic of Korea Summit in Seoul.