Kazakh President attends Central Asia – U.S. Summit at White House

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized President Trump’s role in global affairs, calling him a distinguished statesman.

The Head of State said that Donald Trump’s wise and bold leadership deserves strong support worldwide. Under his leadership, America is entering a new golden age. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev praised the U.S. President’s visionary concept of ‘Making America Great Again,’ which inspires his strategy to build a Just and Strong Kazakhstan based on the principle of Law and Order.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s commitment to deepening its strategic partnership with the U.S.

As stated there, the U.S. has invested over 100 billion US dollars in Kazakhstan, making it the largest foreign investor. Trade volume between the two nations has doubled in recent years, nearing 5 billion US dollars. Kazakhstan supplies nearly 25% of America’s uranium demand. Over 600 American companies operate in Kazakhstan.

The Head of State announced that the companies from both countries signed deals worth over 17 billion US dollars.

Economic cooperation between Kazakhstan and the U.S. covers key spheres such as energy, critical minerals, industry, transport, finance, artificial intelligence, and education.

He invited U.S. businesses to seize the unique opportunities in Kazakhstan and assured them of his personal support.

Earlier, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan and U.S. President Donald Trump held talks at the White House.

As reported, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Washington, D.C., for an official visit. The Head of State will participate in the C5+1 Summit.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev began his visit with a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and other representatives of the Administration of President Donald Trump.

Kazakhstan and the United States signed a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in the field of critical minerals.

On the same day, the Head of State met with members of the U.S. House of Representatives – Jimmy Panetta, Carol Miller, Bill Huizenga, and Sydney Kamlager-Dove. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also received Chairman and CEO of Chevron Corporation Michael Wirth, as well as held talks with Senator Steve Daines of the U.S. Republican Party, and Csaba Lejko, president of John Deere CIS and Central Asia.

