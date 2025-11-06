President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev holds meeting with U.S. Congress members

President Tokayev noted the important role of the U.S. Congress in strengthening friendly relations with Kazakhstan and expressed his gratitude to the parliamentarians for their personal contribution to promoting the Enhanced Strategic Partnership between the two countries.

Photo credit: Akorda

He emphasized that the work of the U.S.–Kazakhstan Friendship Caucus, co-chaired by Jimmy Panetta, contributes to deepening political dialogue, expanding economic cooperation, and fostering people-to-people ties.

The United States is one of Kazakhstan’s largest economic partners. U.S. investments in Kazakhstan exceed $100 billion, accounting for 80 percent of total foreign investment in Central Asia.

President Tokayev also briefed the members of Congress on Kazakhstan’s comprehensive political and economic modernization.

In turn, the members of Congress commended Kazakhstan’s potential and expressed their readiness to support the development of multifaceted bilateral cooperation.

Taking the opportunity, President Tokayev invited the U.S. lawmakers to visit Kazakhstan to further strengthen mutually beneficial relations between the two countries.

Earlier, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Washington, D.C., for an official visit. The Head of State will hold talks with U.S. President Donald Trump and participate in the C5+1 Summit.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev began his visit with a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and other representatives of the Administration of President Donald Trump.

It was also reported that Kazakhstan and the United States have signed a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in the field of critical minerals. Later, President Tokayev met with the founders of Kazakh IT startups entering international markets.