Kazakh President hails industrial cooperation with John Deere

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev described Kazakhstan’s partnership with John Deere as a vivid example of successful industrial cooperation, reflecting the shared commitment to developing modern and efficient agricultural production.

The Head of State supported John Deere’s decision to localize the production of agricultural machinery in partnership with the Kazakh enterprise AGROMASH.

This collaboration has already delivered tangible results: since the launch of production in May this year, more than 290 units of machinery have been assembled, with an additional 100 units expected to be produced by the end of the year.

President Tokayev also welcomed the signing, as part of his current visit to the United States, of a Strategic Partnership Agreement worth $2.5 billion.

The document provides for the production of at least 3,000 John Deere agricultural machines over the next five years at the facilities of AgromashHolding KZ JSC. In addition, it envisions the establishment of at least three service centers and the development of a personnel training system.

As reported, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Washington, D.C., for an official visit. The Head of State will hold talks with U.S. President Donald Trump and participate in the C5+1 Summit.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev began his visit with a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and other representatives of the Administration of President Donald Trump.

It was also reported that Kazakhstan and the United States have signed a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in the field of critical minerals. Later, President Tokayev met with the founders of Kazakh IT startups entering international markets.

On the same day, the Head of State met with members of the U.S. House of Representatives – Jimmy Panetta, Carol Miller, Bill Huizenga, and Sydney Kamlager-Dove. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also received Chairman and CEO of Chevron Corporation Michael Wirth, as well as held a meeting with Senator Steve Daines of the U.S. Republican Party.